Published November 20, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Utah Jazz came out victorious on Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers, reclaiming the top spot in the Western Conference. It didn’t come without cost as veteran leader Mike Conley Jr. had to exit the game with injury.

The Jazz point guard stayed down on the hardwood in serious pain over what looked to be a knee injury. He did not return as concern swirled over his long-term status.

Mike Conley has went to the locker room following an injury to his left knee. Hoping it’s not too serious 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GwEtuuUiqe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 20, 2022

After the game, the Jazz vet spoke out on the injury. He revealed that it was a “noncontact” injury which is never a great sign but there’s hope for nothing too severe given the initial tests looking positive for an easier recover, via Eric Walden:

Mike Conley said his injury was noncontact. As he tried to fight over a screen, his leg locked up and he went down. He did a mental check on the court: I know it’s not that or that. Initial on-court ligament tests were good; awaiting imaging. He was walking with a severe limp.

While the final diagnosis on the injury and recovery timeline for Mike Conley has yet to be determined, Jazz head coach Will Hardy believed his floor general to be in good spirits.

Hardy on Conley: Awaiting the results on more imaging, but he's walking around, smiling, very hopeful. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) November 20, 2022

The Jazz have emerged as the surprise team of the season thanks in large part to the stabilizing presence of Mike Conley Jr. Losing him to a serious injury would be catastrophic result, particularly given that the injury was said to be non-contact, but there’s clearly optimism he was able to dodge something season-ending.