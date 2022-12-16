By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

For a variety of reasons, Nickeil Alexander-Walker just failed to carve out a solid role in his three years as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. Thus, the Pelicans did not hesitate to include Alexander-Walker in a trade that landed them CJ McCollum, with the Jazz buying low on the third-year scoring guard. To begin the season, however, NAW has been relegated to a bit role off the Jazz bench.

Nonetheless, recent injuries have brought NAW back into the fray and he has played well in recent games. But perhaps nothing puts more joy into his heart than seeing his new team sweep the season series against his old pals, Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. And he may have channeled his inner Kermit in the process of doing so.

For the uninitiated, Kermit the Frog is a Muppet famous for a slew of memes, including the “but that’s none of my business meme” where the puppet is drinking tea. Once you see it, it’s hard to ignore how closely Nickeil Alexander-Walker resembled that meme after drinking from a huge flask in the immediate aftermath of the Jazz’ resounding 132-129 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

It wasn’t the best night for NAW personally. In 21 minutes off the bench, he scored only seven points, a far cry from his performances as of late. Nevertheless, he will have plenty of opportunity in the coming weeks especially with Collin Sexton still out.

Still, Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s departure from Zion Williamson and the Pelicans appear to be turning out for the best for both parties. The Pelicans acquired McCollum, and they have become a bonafide playoff team in the process, while Alexander-Walker is continuing to develop as a solid spark plug off the bench in Utah. But at least for one night, the Pelicans’ defeat will be none of NAW’s business.