The Indianapolis Colts are nearing a decision on their starting quarterback for Week 1, as head coach Shane Steichen confirmed he is “very close” to naming either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones the starter. After three weeks of training camp and two preseason games, the competition remains tight, with the final preseason matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals set to provide the last evaluation opportunity before the Colts open their season against the Miami Dolphins.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s 23-19 preseason loss to the Packers, Richardson addressed the quarterback competition.

“It really doesn't matter what I think at the end of the day. It's really up to them. I feel like I've been trying to put my best foot forward, trying to grow each and every step of the way,” Richardson said. “Feel like I've been doing a decent job and improving. But at the end of the day, I just want to keep improving, and if I do win the job, thank God. If not, I need to keep working.”

Jones, who signed a one-year, $14 million contract in March, started the Colts’ second preseason game against the Packers. Over two series and 46 snaps, Jones completed 7 of 11 passes for 101 yards, orchestrating a scoring drive that resulted in a field goal.

While his first drive stalled after a misread on a bobbled snap, Jones rebounded with an 11-play, 77-yard drive, including a 22-yard completion to Michael Pittman Jr. and a 25-yard throw to rookie tight end Tyler Warren. A few deep misses aside, Jones looked in command out there, hitting his short and mid-range throws and keeping his preseason rhythm going.

Richardson relieved Jones in the second quarter, playing three drives in the first half. He completed 6 of 11 passes for 73 yards and added nine rushing yards. His opening drive was particularly encouraging, going 5-for-6 for 64 yards and producing a touchdown, highlighted by a precise rollout pass to Anthony Gould. Richardson displayed flashes of his deep-ball ability with a 38-yard connection to Gould, though the play was nullified by an offside penalty.

Despite some misfires, including a delayed decision on a first-and-goal play and a risky throw to tight end Will Mallory, Richardson has accounted for 13 points in five preseason drives and improved his short passing accuracy to 59.2% in camp.

Steichen has stressed that his decision goes beyond completion percentages, factoring in preparation, command of the offense, and overall readiness.

With just three weeks remaining before the regular-season opener, Colts fans await clarity on the QB1 position.