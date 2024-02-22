Will Otto Porter Jr. hit the open market?

Otto Porter Jr. was involved in a trade deadline deal that sent former Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk to the Toronto Raptors. Now, Porter finds himself with the Jazz, a team that he may not be with for much longer.

With the All-Star break concluding on Thursday, Porter has returned home to evaluate his options for the remainder of the season, according to The Athletic's Tony Jones. Although the veteran forward had reported to the team and was on the sidelines before the All-Star break, it now appears as if he could be heading towards a buyout agreement with the team.

Porter, 30, is currently in the final year of his contract and set to make $6.3 million. Prior to being traded to the Jazz, Porter had only played in 15 games for the Raptors due to injuries, averaging just 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds in roughly 11 minutes per game. One of the options Porter is contemplating is a buyout with the Jazz, which would allow him to possibly join a contending team ahead of the March 1 deadline for players to be playoff-eligible.

In 2022, Porter signed a two-year, $12.3 million contract with Toronto after winning a championship with the Golden State Warriors. Given his defensive abilities and 37.0 three-point shooting percentage, Porter ended up being a key bench presence for the Warriors throughout the postseason. While he may be older now, the 11-year veteran could still wind up being a key addition for several playoff-contending teams around the league.

The Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Warriors are four teams that have at least one open roster spot and could benefit from adding an experienced forward on their bench.

Should the Jazz look to finalize a buyout with Porter, they will do so in order to expand the minutes they are giving to their young core. Recent first-round pick Taylor Hendricks has seen his role on the floor increase since Olynyk was traded, and the Jazz are keen on giving the rookie forward more time down the stretch run of the season.

Regardless of whether he is bought out of his current contract or not, Porter is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer.