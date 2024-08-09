After signing Lauri Markkanen to a max contract, the Utah Jazz were not down adding pieces to their team for the upcoming season. Free agent Svi Mykhailiuk was the recent signing by the Jazz, agreeing on a four-year, $15 million contract. Mykhailiuk played with the Boston Celtics last year and appeared in 41 games for the NBA champions.

Mykhailiuk averaged 4.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.9 for the Celtics last year. He tied his career-high in points during the Celtics regular-season finale with 26 points, shooting 10-of-13 from the field and 6-of-8 from three. He also added five assists and five rebounds.

Mykhailiuk is known as a player who can shoot three-pointers at an efficient rate. He's been around the league bouncing from team to team, such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks, and Charlotte Hornets, all before signing with the Celtics.

Svi Mykhailiuk will be a good addition to the Jazz

Mykhailiuk is a 40% shooter from the field and 36% from three, which could help a lot of teams in the league where perimeter shooting has become a need. It was going to be hard for Mykhailiuk to get consistent minutes for the Celtics with the depth that they have on the team. Not only are they a deep team, but most of their players have the ability to shoot the ball from three efficiently, and they can defend at a high level.

The Utah Jazz are a young team and could use a depth piece like Mykhailiuk on their team. Signing for four years means that the Jazz see a lot of value in the sharpshooter, and he could possibly add experience for the young players on and off the court, especially just leaving a team that won a championship.

Mykhailiuk will be looking to help Lauri Markkanen, who just proved to be the future of the Jazz with his contract extension. There were rumors that the Jazz were possibly looking to trade Markkanen, but at the end of the day, they decided to keep him for four more years.

The Jazz added more young pieces in the 2024 NBA Draft, selecting Cody Williams with the 10th pick. The Jazz then selected guard Isaiah Collier with the 29th pick in the draft and selected Kyle Flipowski in the second round. With a mix of young players and a few veterans on the team, the Jazz could be a fun team to watch this season, and possibly make it into the play-in tournament.