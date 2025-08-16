The Indianapolis Colts are nearing clarity in their quarterback competition as head coach Shane Steichen confirmed he is very close to naming a starter between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. Following a 23-19 preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers, Steichen stressed that a final decision is coming soon.

“I've seen three weeks of it,” Steichen told reporters postgame, “so I'd like to have a decision here shortly.”

“Obviously, you've got a quarterback battle, you've got two first-round draft picks,” Steichen said. “When they both came in, I made it very clear that this is gonna be a battle, and they're gonna compete for the job. Like I said, I'm gonna make the decision that I feel is best for the football team.”

After weeks of training camp and two preseason contests, the battle remains tight, but a resolution is expected soon with just three weeks left before the Colts’ Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Jones, signed to a one-year, $14 million contract in March, started against the Packers. In two series, he completed 7 of 11 passes for 101 yards, leading one drive to a field goal. His outing showed both progress and lingering issues. Jones executed quick reads within Steichen’s system and connected on several precision throws, yet a missed deep shot to rookie tight end Tyler Warren cost Indianapolis a potential touchdown. Over his 46 preseason snaps across two games, Jones has engineered three scoring drives, totaling nine points.

Richardson relieved Jones in the second quarter against Green Bay, completing 6 of 11 passes for 73 yards and rushing once for nine. His first series showcased significant improvement, going 5-for-6 for 64 yards while directing a touchdown drive. A 38-yard strike to Anthony Gould displayed his arm talent but was erased by a pre-snap penalty.

Richardson hasn’t been perfect, but he’s managed to put 13 points on the board in five preseason drives. The 2023 No. 4 pick hit 59.2% of his passes in camp and has made it a point to tighten up the easy throws and short passing game, the same areas that raised concerns last year when injuries cut into his season.

The Colts’ search for a starter goes back to the frustrations of last season’s results, when Richardson’s injuries and uneven play forced the organization to add “real competition” under center.

Jones, the No. 6 pick in 2019, brings six years of starting experience with the Giants and has completed 68.8% of his camp throws while limiting turnovers. Richardson, meanwhile, offers a higher ceiling as a homegrown first-rounder with elite physical tools.

With one preseason game left against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Colts’ quarterback picture is set to come into focus.

