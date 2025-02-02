The Utah Jazz have completed their end of the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. As the third team involved in facilitating the deal, the Jazz acquired Jalen Hood-Schifino from the Lakers and subsequently waived Mo Bamba, who spent the first half of 2024-2025 with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Jazz needed to release one player to make room for Hood-Schifino on their roster and waived the newly acquired Bamba on Sunday morning, per Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune. Utah had received Bamba and P.J. Tucker from the Clippers just one day prior in exchange for Patty Mills and Drew Eubanks.

In addition to Hood-Schifino, the Jazz received two 2025 second-round picks in the deal. Subsequently, they sent cash to both the Lakers and Mavericks to complete the transaction.

Bamba, a 2018 NBA lottery pick, has struggled to find his niche in the league. Through his first 28 games of 2024-2025, Bamba averaged 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game in a reserve role behind Ivica Zubac. After spending the first four and a half years of his career with the Orlando Magic, Bamba spent time with the Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers before signing with the Clippers.

How Jalen-Hood Schifino will impact Jazz

Hood-Schifino will join a crowded Jazz backcourt that already includes Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier and Johnny Juzang. Scarcely-used Svi Mykhailiuk and Elijah Harkless are also on the roster, giving Hood-Schifino an uphill battle to meaningful playing time.

As a former five-star prospect out of Montverde Academy, Hood-Schifino was selected by the Lakers with the 17th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft after one season at Indiana. However, he failed to develop into the talent Los Angeles desired, averaging just 1.7 points per game across 23 career outings with the team.

Unfortunately for Hood-Schifino, finding a role with the Jazz will seem more difficult than with the Lakers. While Los Angeles desperately needs backcourt production, Utah has almost an embarrassment of riches in that area. Most of the team's talent, namely George and Collier, are either the same age or younger than Hood-Schifino.