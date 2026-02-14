After the NBA fined the Utah Jazz and the Indiana Pacers over tanking in an attempt to send the message to the rest of the league, NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed the topic during his press conference at All-Star Media Day on Saturday. The Association issued a $100,000 fine to the Pacers, but handed down a $500,000 penalty to the Jazz for “conduct detrimental to the league.”

Silver says the NBA is exploring every measure in hopes of mitigating teams from intentionally losing games to improve its odds in the upcoming draft, including taking away future draft picks.

“There is talk about every possible remedy now to stop this behavior,” Silver replied.

The Jazz benched two of their top players in Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the fourth quarters of a 120-117 loss to the Orlando Magic and a 115-111 win against the Miami Heat. In a 131-122 win, the Pacers removed Pascal Siakam in the fourth quarter.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver will continue to monitor teams' approaches with the Jazz and the Pacers as two examples of what can happen to other NBA teams for tanking.

Jazz owner Ryan Smith responds to NBA fine

Jazz owner Ryan Smith responded to the hefty $500,000 fine on social media, calling out the NBA's decision while pointing out his team's recent win against the Heat. Despite the Jazz victory, the association still fined Utah for benching its star players in its narrow four-point win against the Heat, to which Smith replied on his X, formerly Twitter.

“Agree to disagree … Also, we won the game in Miami and got fined? That makes sense …” Smith said. “The results-oriented reply is surely producing scoffs around the basketball-watching world. Utah's victory this past Monday is more of an indictment on the Heat rather than a testament to its own efforts.”

The Jazz has lost three of its last five games heading into the All-Star break.