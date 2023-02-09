The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Mo Bamba from the Orlando Magic in exchange for guard Patrick Beverley and a future second round draft pick ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. Bamba, who has spent the first five years of his career with the Magic, was clearly ready for the next chapter after learning of his NBA trade deadline deal to the Lakers. Bamba posted a comical picture of him posing in front of a U-Haul not even one hour after his trade to the Lakers, an image shared by NBA on ESPN on Twitter.

Mo Bamba shared the picture with the message, “It’s been real y’all. Love.”

Clearly, Bamba has been reading a lot of NBA trade deadline news and rumors lately, as many reports had tabbed him as one of the Magic’s players who was made “available” by the franchise.

Judging by how quickly Bamba posed in front of the U-Haul, it sure seems like he had his things packed and ready to go even before he knew where he was headed.

Either way, the picture is truly hilarious and one of the many great moments that have occurred at yet another wild NBA trade deadline.

Bamba, 24, is averaging 7.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.o blocks per game in 17 minutes per game.

He figures to occupy at least part of the role left behind by big man Thomas Bryant, who was dealt to the Denver Nuggets ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Until then, you can find Bamba posing in front of a U-Haul, packing his things together for his next chapter in Los Angeles.