Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey might be soaring through his first professional season with highlights that defy gravity, but even the league’s brightest young stars have to get humbled eventually.

During the Rising Stars media availability at the Intuit Dome on Friday night, the 19-year-old forward finally spilled the beans on his official “Welcome to the NBA” moment. Unsurprisingly, it featured one of the league’s most lethal scoring machines: Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

The moment was a simple, cold-blooded masterclass in the mid-range. Bailey explained that trying to guard the four-time All-Star is a nightmare scenario for any defender, let alone a rookie.

He noted that when it comes to Devin Booker, you are dealing with a signature fadeaway shot that is nearly impossible to stop without fouling. Bailey jokingly recalled thinking, “Bro, come on,” as he realized the level of difficulty he was now facing on a nightly basis.

NBA's Rising Stars share their "Welcome to the league" moments 👀 pic.twitter.com/xZ0oxtOUMC — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 14, 2026

Bailey, who stepped in as an injury replacement for Cooper Flagg on Team Melo at the Rising Stars game, has certainly been playing like he belongs. Over his last 15 games, the fifth overall pick has averaged 11.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.0 percent from the floor. He brought that momentum into the Rising Stars tournament, helping the Carmelo Anthony-led squad to a 65-60 win over Team Austin in the semifinals.

While Dylan Harper grabbed the headlines with a game-winning bucket, Bailey’s defensive versatility was on full display throughout the evening. Team Melo eventually fell just short in the championship game, losing 25-24 to Team Vince after V.J. Edgecombe iced the game at the free-throw line.