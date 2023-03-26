ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Walker Kessler was mired in a little bit of an offensive slump over the last five games. The Utah Jazz rookie broke out of it in a big way Saturday.

The 21-year-old had averaged just 8.8 points per game over the last five before erupting for 31 points against the Sacramento Kings. The Auburn product dominated inside the paint against a Kings side lacking a true interior defender. He scored all 14 of his made baskets in the shaded lane with several dunks and alley-oop finishes.

Known mainly for his defensive prowess, Walker Kessler looked more like an offensive juggernaut against the Kings in the vein of a 90s star center. Truly enough, his standout performance as a rookie hasn’t been seen since Shaq way back in the 1992-93 season.

Walker Kessler in the loss: 31 PTS

11 REB

2 AST

Walker Kessler in the loss: 31 PTS 11 REB 2 AST 14-16 FG First rookie to reach those number on 85+ FG% since Shaq. pic.twitter.com/OnaikI4Xdw — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 26, 2023

The Jazz have fast-tracked their rebuild thanks to some savvy maneuvering from the front office, turning their middling previous core of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert into a team flush with youth and draft capital.

While Lauri Markkanen’s ascension has been the biggest boon for Utah, Walker Kessler’s emergence as a legitimate defensive force in the same vein as Rudy Gobert (on a rookie contract!) is arguably a clear second.

In Gobert’s nine seasons with the Jazz, the Frenchman only managed to eclipse the 30-point plateau once in over 600 games. He came into the league the same age as Kessler and was still very much a raw prospect. Walker has shown advanced polish after two college seasons and will only get better as he gains experience in a Jazz uniform.