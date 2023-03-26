Walker Kessler was mired in a little bit of an offensive slump over the last five games. The Utah Jazz rookie broke out of it in a big way Saturday.
The 21-year-old had averaged just 8.8 points per game over the last five before erupting for 31 points against the Sacramento Kings. The Auburn product dominated inside the paint against a Kings side lacking a true interior defender. He scored all 14 of his made baskets in the shaded lane with several dunks and alley-oop finishes.
Walker. Kessler. Career. High.
31. Thirty. One. Points. pic.twitter.com/dqjjpsQHZx
— Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) March 26, 2023
Known mainly for his defensive prowess, Walker Kessler looked more like an offensive juggernaut against the Kings in the vein of a 90s star center. Truly enough, his standout performance as a rookie hasn’t been seen since Shaq way back in the 1992-93 season.
Walker Kessler in the loss:
31 PTS
11 REB
2 AST
14-16 FG
First rookie to reach those number on 85+ FG% since Shaq. pic.twitter.com/OnaikI4Xdw
— StatMuse (@statmuse) March 26, 2023
The Jazz have fast-tracked their rebuild thanks to some savvy maneuvering from the front office, turning their middling previous core of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert into a team flush with youth and draft capital.
While Lauri Markkanen’s ascension has been the biggest boon for Utah, Walker Kessler’s emergence as a legitimate defensive force in the same vein as Rudy Gobert (on a rookie contract!) is arguably a clear second.
In Gobert’s nine seasons with the Jazz, the Frenchman only managed to eclipse the 30-point plateau once in over 600 games. He came into the league the same age as Kessler and was still very much a raw prospect. Walker has shown advanced polish after two college seasons and will only get better as he gains experience in a Jazz uniform.