The Utah Jazz have to win on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. A loss would not be the end of the world for them, but it will certainly deliver a considerable blow to the Jazz’s chances of securing a spot in the Play-In tournament out in the West with Utah currently 12th in the conference with a 35-38 record. Unfortunately for them, they will need to try and defeat the mighty Kings without the services of Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson.

Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson injury status vs. Kings

Both Markkanen and Clarkson have already been ruled out for Saturday’s key matchup against the Kings. The two Jazz stars will be joining Collin Sexton and Rudy Gay on the sidelines, which only means that Utah will be extremely shorthanded on Saturday as they hope to take down the third-seeded Kings.

Markkanen was unable to play on Friday as the Jazz were blown out by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, 144-116. The All-Star big man is currently dealing with a left hand contusion, and it is now going to force him to sit out at least one more game. Lauri’s next chance to play will be on Monday against the Phoenix Suns.

Clarkson, on the other hand, will now miss his ninth straight game for the Jazz due to a sprained finger in his left hand. The 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year winner appears to be working his way back from this lingering injury, but it is clear that he is not ready yet.

As for the Kings, they could be without De’Aaron Fox on Saturday after the All-Star point guard was tagged as questionable to play due to a hamstring injury.