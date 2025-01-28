The Utah Jazz and Walker Kessler are prioritizing consistency amid a rebuilding, lottery-bound season. Will Hardy knows that getting better and notching wins in the future starts with making sure everyone in the Jazz's locker room is on the same page now. A winning foundation depends on coaching development which is just as important as developing individual player skills. However, that process requires trust amid these trying times. Thankfully, the Jazz (10-33) are still listening to Hardy's message midway through the season.

Hardy told ClutchPoints everything starts at the top with him.

“We have to continue to hold our players to a high standard as far as their development but as you mentioned I'm a young coach. We're a young staff so it's definitely not lost on me that I've got to get a lot better too,” Hardy admitted. “You're always trying to hone your craft whether that's how you communicate to the team with things as little as how we are going to run the schedule for the day. How we are going to run a film session. How we are going to map their development workouts. Different ways I'm going to get to touch our group as a whole but also spend time with people individually.”

To that end, the phone-working Jazz are taking small steps towards earning crucial repetitions in late-game situations. The sample size Hardy is working with in clutch situation is still too small to draw any conclusion. Utah has to earn those opportunities, and they are slowly but surely. The last few weeks are littered with close single-digit games and overtime nailbiters.

The rest of the job when it comes to keeping up with the league is watching trends. Hardy is keying in on one specific area to aid his development.

“You continue to study the rest of the league, especially late-game situations. This year, for us, we have not been in a ton of close games late. That is so important as you get to the playoffs,” Hardy stated. “You see the margins of the best teams winning a lot of close games so it's something that I continue to try and study on film. Then we try to work on it in practice. I say to our team all the time that we're growing together.”

Hardy is remaining humble, hoping the hard work pays off sooner rather than later. The Jazz are lottery-bound this season but are poised for a big jump up the standings next year. Preparing for that spotlight is not something that is lost on the young coach.

“I'm far from a finished product. There are moments when I have to make sure I have the humility to admit to mistakes that I make because there are times I have to hold them accountable for the mistakes they are making,” Hardy explained. “We're doing it together and we're all trying to improve. I'm not a critic of our team. I'm not a critic of our players. I'm in the fight with them every day and that's how I want them to feel.”

The Jazz's decision-makers have to feel like the team is in good hands despite the current record given the progress Hardy has made with such a young roster. Utah can stay the course despite recent losses knowing the priorities are in good order.