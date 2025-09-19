The Buffalo Bills reinforced their hegemony in the AFC East with a 31-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, improving their record to 3-0 for the second consecutive season. The win was also head coach Sean McDermott’s ninth consecutive home victory against Miami and Buffalo’s 13th straight home regular-season win overall. The win also pushed the Bills’ home division streak to 11 consecutive victories, the longest stretch since Tom Brady’s New England Patriots won 17 straight from 2009 to 2014

Buffalo’s offense, led by quarterback Josh Allen, remained efficient despite occasional stalls. Allen completed 22 of 28 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns, also rushing for 25 yards on four carries. His 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Khalil Shakir in the fourth quarter not only gave the Bills a 28-21 lead but also was Allen’s 200th career touchdown pass. The QB now holds multiple passing TDs in eight straight home games against the Dolphins and became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 300 career offensive touchdowns, including playoffs, surpassing Patrick Mahomes.

The Bills' ground game was equally effective. Running back James Cook carried the ball 19 times for 108 yards, including a two-yard rushing touchdown that extended his streak to seven consecutive games with a rushing TD, tying a franchise record. Cook also added three receptions for 10 yards. Buffalo tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Jackson Hawes contributed significantly, with Kincaid recording his second touchdown of the season and becoming the first Bills TE with four or more receptions in the first three games of a season.

Buffalo’s defense made the difference late. With the game tied 21-21 and under three minutes remaining, linebacker Terrel Bernard intercepted Tua Tagovailoa’s pass intended for Jaylen Waddle, returning it 24 yards to set up a game-clinching drive. The turnover kept the Bills’ streak alive at 25 straight games without losing the turnover battle, the longest run of its kind in NFL history. Rookie defensive tackle Deone Walker pressured Tagovailoa on the play, and Bernard also made essential stops throughout the game, including a touchdown-saving tackle on Miami rookie Ollie Gordon II.

Article Continues Below

Special teams contributed crucially as well. A roughing the kicker penalty on Dolphins DT Zach Sieler with 10:06 left extended a Bills drive that ended with Shakir’s go-ahead touchdown. Matt Prater later finished the scoring with a 48-yard field goal, giving Buffalo a 31-21 lead with 22 seconds remaining.

The Dolphins fought valiantly, with Tagovailoa completing 22 of 34 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Tyreek Hill caught five passes for 49 yards and a touchdown, while Jaylen Waddle had five receptions for 39 yards and a score. Gordon II and De’Von Achane combined for 116 rushing yards, but costly penalties and turnovers ultimately sealed their fate.

Next up, the Bills will go toe-to-toe with the New Orleans Saints, resolute in keeping the pedal to the metal on their unbeaten run.