The Las Vegas Aces entered the 2025 WNBA playoffs as one of the favorites to win the title, considering how they won 16 consecutive games to end the regular season. Their dominance continued in Game 1 of their first-round matchup against the Seattle Storm as they demolished them by 25 points, 102-77. But then the Storm scored an upset victory in Game 2, snapping the Aces' win streak, and suddenly, the Aces looked vulnerable — with their vulnerability being in full display in Game 3.

But the Aces have the best player on the court at all times in A'ja Wilson, co-recipient of the 2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Award, she did her best to will Las Vegas to a gritty 74-73 victory that went down to the final buzzer. Wilson put up 38 points on 14-26 shooting from the field and she even guarded Erica Wheeler's attempt at a game-winner and forced a miss — showcasing her two-way process on the big stage.

“In the offseason you think about these moments and wanting to shine bright on the brightest of stages,” Wilson said after the game, via the official WNBA account on X (formerly Twitter).

Wilson never shies away from the moment, and with the rest of the Aces squad looking shook against the Storm, she decided to carry the team on her back and propel them to a victory.

But Wilson would be the first to say that the Aces did not advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs all because of her efforts. She of all people would know that her teammates got her back, which was most evident when Jackie Young made a putback shot to clean up her miss when the Aces were down by one, 73-72, with less than 15 seconds remaining in the game.

“It wasn't just me. It was my whole team. We really wheeled together. And God got us. He got our back for sure,” Wilson added.

A'ja Wilson and the Aces battle the Fever in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs

The Indiana Fever may not be a team to underestimate even though they will be without Caitlin Clark for the rest of the season, but it sure looks like the stars are aligning for the Aces to make it back to the WNBA Finals.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the bracket, the Minnesota Lynx will have to get through either the reigning champion New York Liberty or the very deep Phoenix Mercury.

The Aces certainly did get a favorable draw, although they do not want to underestimate this Fever squad that is displaying the heart of a champion.