When the Utah Jazz traded three first-round picks to the Phoenix Suns, many were confused. For starters, some thought that it was all in Phoenix's favor. However, the picks that Utah general manager Justin Zanik sent were all loaded with protections, and deemed as “least favorable” picks.

The pick that the Jazz received? The Suns' 2031 first-round pick. Why is that significant? That pick has zero protections on it. For example, if Phoenix has an abysmal 2030-31 season, the draft rights belong to the Jazz. Even if it's the No. 1 pick, it'll belong to Utah, no matter what.

That's the exact vision that the Jazz general manager saw. He explained via the team's website about how less is truly more.

“It (the trade) balances out what we want,” Zanik said. “We’ve always talked about bites at the apple or more swings in the draft, but it is also about the quality of the swings, and this is, in my opinion, the most valuable asset on the market right now.”

Justin Zanik hopes for a future 2031 No. 1 pick for Jazz

Trading away three picks without much value for an unprotected pick is a win. They capitalized on the Suns being desperate to land Jimmy Butler. They squandered all of their draft picks in trades for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. While Phoenix might have the short-term win, in the end, Utah could be the true winner.

Even though the Jazz didn't make a trade for a player, Zanik explained more about the less is more approach while making this trade.

“The way it makes sense for us is that we now have another shot at a pick that has a lot of variability,” Zanik said. “The three picks we traded have no chance to be the number one pick, and this one does.”

Over the next seven years, the Jazz still own 11 first-round picks. Losing three of them wasn't that big of a deal. Plus, they're currently rebuilding and have a chance to strike gold in the years to come. This move is a big resemblance to what the Oklahoma City Thunder did in their trade when they sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers sent six first-round picks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While Utah didn't trade a specific player, they took advantage of a team that is in win-now mode. If the Suns don't win an NBA title before that season, it could be a major shot in the foot.

On the flip side, it will make the Jazz look like complete geniuses that they pulled off a draft heist like this.