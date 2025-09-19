The Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen has had its shaky moments as of late. But the talent they have in the bullpen is undeniable, with one of their biggest weapons being Michael Kopech, the hard-throwing reliever that they acquired from the Chicago White Sox during the 2024 MLB trade deadline. Kopech looked like a new man upon his arrival with the Dodgers last year, and on the surface, his stats in 2025 have been very good.

But underneath the 2.45 ERA that Kopech is sporting this year lies some concerning peripherals, particularly in the command department. This was in display for the Dodgers reliever on Thursday night when he walked the first two batters he faced to start off the seventh inning before he exited with a strikeout of Drew Gilbert. The only earned run the Dodgers allowed in their 2-1 win over the Giants was charged on Kopech, and it's safe to say that that outing won't be fortifying the trust manager Dave Roberts has in him.

But the Dodgers manager is giving Kopech the benefit of the doubt. After all, Kopech did miss plenty of time earlier in the season after suffering a torn meniscus that required surgery in early July.

“I don't know if he's banged up. It might be a shoulder. It might be an elbow. He's obviously coming off knee surgery and just has a hard time syncing his throw up,” Roberts said, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Dave Roberts has to have the Dodgers' best interests in mind

The Dodgers are in the business of winning games, and Roberts has to make the decisions that would benefit the team. He cannot afford to be sentimental, and if Kopech is struggling, he'll move accordingly.

“I love Kopey. I know he's doing everything he can. But it's just for me, it's, you've got to win games. You've got to give your defense a chance to make plays. The strike-throwing has just been difficult and inconsistent. That's a hard question, I think right now. Right where we're at, guys have got to – we've seen enough of a sample of guys that we've got to go with the most trusted guys right now. That's kind of where my head's at,” Roberts added.

Considering how important the bullpen is in a playoff setting, these final regular season games basically serve as an audition as to who'll be entrusted with the responsibility of pitching under the postseason bright lights. And so far, Kopech is not doing himself any favors.