The weight of history has often been too heavy for Finland on the European basketball stage, but in 2025, Lauri Markkanen has shifted the balance. Through seven grueling games at EuroBasket, Markkanen has averaged 24.7 points and 7.9 rebounds, carrying Finland into a semifinal clash against Germany.

The Germans enter this matchup full of confidence, fresh off eliminating Slovenia and Luka Dončić, and boast a roster that combines size, discipline, and relentless physicality. Yet, Finland has shown throughout the tournament that their identity is more than just Markkanen’s brilliance: it’s about resilience, collective execution, and seizing big moments.

The challenge is steep. Germany’s ability to throw multiple defenders at Markkanen while maintaining rim protection and perimeter pressure makes them a nightmare matchup. Still, Markkanen has shown the capacity to adapt, to shift from volume scoring to efficient shot-making when the defense bends toward him. He is the reason Finland believes it can not only hang with Germany, but potentially shock them. With everything on the line and a ticket to the EuroBasket final at stake, here are three bold predictions for Markkanen’s semifinal performance.

Lauri Markkanen needs to score 30+ points against Germany’s defense

Germany’s calling card is physical defense. They know how to swarm stars, use length to contest shots, and make offensive engines work for every basket. Against Dončić in the quarterfinals, they forced him into a high-volume game that drained Slovenia’s flow. They’ll attempt the same with Markkanen, likely throwing a combination of Franz Wagner, Johannes Thiemann, and switching schemes to slow him down.

Lauri Markkanen rallies the Finnish fans with their traditional chant ❤️🇫🇮🗣️ Finland reaches the @EuroBasket semifinals for the first time in history! Watch all the EuroBasket action live on @courtside1891: https://t.co/fPC0xWqtRn pic.twitter.com/gcodaJIEzc — NBA (@NBA) September 10, 2025

But Markkanen is not Luka Dončić. His game is built around movement, catch-and-shoot rhythm, and the ability to attack from multiple levels. He’s not burdened with running the offense possession after possession. Instead, he thrives off sets that put him in motion: curling around screens, catching in the mid-post, or dragging big men to the perimeter where his release is nearly impossible to contest. His efficiency this tournament underscores his adaptability: shooting 52% on twos and nearly 44% from the field despite drawing the top defender every game.

The Germany game is where Finland will lean on its full scoring arsenal. Markkanen has shown he can live at the free-throw line, averaging nearly nine attempts per game and hitting 88%. If Germany plays overly physical, he will punish them at the stripe. If they sag, he can stretch the floor with the three-ball. What makes this prediction bold isn’t just the 30-point marker, but the context: he’ll be doing it against a defense that prides itself on erasing stars. For Finland to win, Markkanen must bend that defense in his favor, and the semifinal sets up perfectly for him to have his most explosive night yet.

Markkanen will deliver a double-double with a defensive edge

Scoring may be what puts Markkanen on highlight reels, but Finland’s path to victory also hinges on his rebounding and defensive presence. Against Montenegro earlier in the tournament, Markkanen pulled down 13 rebounds, showcasing his ability to dominate the glass even when facing bruising frontlines. Germany will test this again, bringing size and depth with Daniel Theis and Moritz Wagner crashing the boards. If Finland is to limit Germany’s second-chance opportunities, Markkanen cannot simply be a scorer; he must be a rebounder and defensive anchor.

THE MAN WHO CHANGED FINNISH BASKETBALL FOREVER. LAURI MARKKANEN DROPS 29 PTS TO ELIMINATE JOKIC & SERBIA!#EUROBASKET pic.twitter.com/dN2IRgyrnC — FIBA EuroBasket (@EuroBasket) September 6, 2025

The bold prediction is that Markkanen will not only secure a double-double but will also have at least a couple of defining defensive plays, whether a critical block at the rim or a late-game stop against Wagner or Theis. Markkanen’s length has always been a weapon, but in the NBA and now in FIBA competition, his footwork and anticipation have improved. He’s no longer just a scorer; he’s a two-way force.

Germany thrives on rhythm. They rely on forcing turnovers, running in transition, and moving the ball inside-out. Finland will have to disrupt that, and Markkanen’s defense can be a swing factor. If he can combine his expected scoring punch with game-changing rebounds and key stops, Finland will have a fighting chance to outlast Germany. The semifinal won’t just be about Markkanen’s offense; it will be about his complete presence, reminding the continent that he’s not only a bucket-getter but an all-around star.

Markkanen will hit the game’s defining shot

Every tournament run has its iconic moment, a play that defines a team’s story. For Finland, their semifinal against Germany feels destined to come down to the final minutes, where possessions are magnified and stars rise above schemes. This is where Lauri Markkanen has the chance to etch his name into Finnish basketball history with a defining shot.

He’s already proven he can be a closer. In the group stage, his clutch scoring against Sweden and Great Britain turned close contests into comfortable finishes. Against Serbia in the Round of 16, he poured in 29 points despite inefficiency, willing Finland into the quarterfinals. Now, against Germany, the stakes are higher and the pressure heavier.

The bold prediction here is that Markkanen won’t just lead in scoring or rebounding, he’ll be the one to take and make the decisive shot in the final moments. Whether it’s a step-back three, a tough turnaround jumper, or a foul drawn on a driving attack, Markkanen has the composure and confidence to embrace the biggest moment of Finland’s modern basketball history. For a team chasing its first-ever EuroBasket final, it only feels right that their star delivers the dagger.

Will this be Finland’s moment?

Germany enters this game as the favorite, and rightfully so. They’ve beaten Slovenia and showcased their depth and discipline. But Finland, led by Lauri Markkanen, has embodied persistence all tournament long. Every game has demanded that they claw, adjust, and trust in their star to guide them forward.

Markkanen’s semifinal performance will be the pivot point. If he meets the bold predictions: scoring over 30 points, recording a double-double with defensive impact, and sealing the game with a defining shot, Finland could make history by advancing to the EuroBasket final. It will not be easy, and Germany will test every fiber of their will. But for Markkanen, this is the game that can transform his EuroBasket from impressive to legendary.

In the end, great tournaments are remembered not just by who wins, but by who dares to rise when the challenge seems insurmountable. Markkanen has already shown he belongs among Europe’s elite. Against Germany, he now has the chance to become unforgettable.