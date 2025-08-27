Finland may not be considered a traditional basketball powerhouse, but one thing is clear heading into EuroBasket 2025: the team has one of the best players in the tournament. Lauri Markkanen, fresh off an All-Star campaign with the Utah Jazz, has become a global star and the centerpiece of Finland’s rise on the international basketball stage. His combination of size, skill, and shot-making makes him a matchup nightmare for even the strongest defenses in Europe.

While Finland has struggled to get past the Round of 16 in recent EuroBasket tournaments, Markkanen gives it a puncher’s chance every single night. After averaging 27.9 points per game in EuroBasket 2022 and following it up with a scorching run of friendly performances this summer, including a 48-point explosion against Belgium, Markkanen looks like a man on a mission.

With Finland set to compete in Group B alongside Germany, Lithuania, Montenegro, Sweden, and Great Britain, expectations are both realistic and optimistic: get out of the group, push for a Round of 16 win, and ride Markkanen’s brilliance as far as it can take them. That said, here are three bold predictions for what fans can expect from Lauri Markkanen at EuroBasket 2025.

Lauri Markkanen will have a 50-point game

International basketball has produced some legendary scoring outbursts, from Dirk Nowitzki’s dominance with Germany to Luis Scola’s brilliance with Argentina. Markkanen is the next great forward in this mold, and he already hinted at it during Finland’s friendlies this summer, torching Belgium for 48 points in just 25 minutes. He did it efficiently too, shooting 17-of-24 from the floor and 7-of-13 from deep while adding rebounds, steals, and a block.

It feels inevitable that Markkanen will deliver at least one jaw-dropping performance like this on the EuroBasket stage. With Finland likely needing every ounce of his scoring against elite defenses such as Germany and Lithuania, Markkanen is going to be asked to take on an enormous offensive load. If he catches fire from beyond the arc, gets to the rim at will, and draws fouls, a 50-piece isn’t just possible, it’s probable.

This wouldn’t just be a personal highlight either. A 50-point game at EuroBasket would immediately go down as one of the most iconic individual performances in Finnish basketball history. It would also vault Markkanen into the conversation as one of the tournament’s true superstars, alongside the likes of Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokić. Finland doesn’t need him to score 50 every night, but one explosion could be enough to push them through a knockout round or take down a heavyweight opponent.

Markkanen will finish as a top 3 scorer

Markkanen’s scoring ability isn’t just about volume; it’s about versatility. At 7 feet tall, he can play inside-out, shoot over smaller defenders, and blow by slower bigs. He’s lethal in transition, has improved his strength to battle inside, and has developed into one of the NBA’s most efficient scoring forwards. At EuroBasket 2022, he already averaged close to 28 points per game, and his offensive role with Finland has only grown since then.

The bold call here is that Markkanen will not just be one of the better scorers in the tournament, but will finish in the top three overall, competing with the likes of Dončić, Giannis, and France’s Victor Wembanyama for the scoring crown. This isn’t out of reach when you consider how much Finland relies on him. Unlike some of the other international stars, who have NBA-level teammates to share the load, Markkanen will have the green light on nearly every possession.

Finland’s path through Group B gives him plenty of opportunities to rack up points. He could dominate against Sweden and Great Britain, where his size and shooting will be overwhelming. Against tougher defenses like Germany and Lithuania, he’ll need to carry the offense in half-court sets. The sheer variety of matchups means he’ll likely average north of 25 points per game, keeping him in the mix for the scoring title.

If Markkanen ends EuroBasket 2025 as a top-three scorer, it will not only boost his already growing international reputation, but also cement Finland’s ability to compete beyond the group stage. Every major upset in international play starts with a star who can’t be contained, and Finland has its in Markkanen.

Markkanen will lead Finland to its first EuroBasket quarterfinals since 1967

It’s been nearly six decades since Finland last made it to the quarterfinals of EuroBasket, but if there was ever a year to break that drought, it’s 2025. Markkanen is playing the best basketball of his life, and while Finland’s supporting cast may not be stacked with NBA names, the group has chemistry, experience, and an identity built around their star forward.

Finland has exited in the Round of 16 in each of its last two EuroBasket appearances, falling to Italy in 2017 and Spain in 2022. This time around, the path looks slightly more favorable. Getting out of Group B seems like a near-lock, with Sweden and Great Britain unlikely to pose real threats. That leaves Finland fighting for position against Montenegro, Lithuania, and Germany. Even if they finish third or fourth in the group, their knockout matchup will be winnable if Markkanen is at his best.

The bold prediction here is that Finland not only survives the group stage, but wins its Round of 16 matchup to finally punch a ticket to the quarterfinals. That would represent a historic moment for Finnish basketball and a validation of Markkanen’s place among the world’s best players. For a country ranked just 20th by FIBA, breaking through to the final eight of Europe’s most competitive tournament would be an incredible achievement.

Markkanen has shown that he can rise to the moment with the national team before; his 43-point outburst against Croatia in 2022 carried Finland to victory and proved he can carry the team past more talented opponents. Expect him to replicate that kind of heroism when Finland’s tournament life is on the line.

What it means for Finland

Lauri Markkanen isn’t just Finland’s best player; he’s their only real chance at making noise in EuroBasket 2025. With the way he’s playing heading into the tournament, that chance feels bigger than ever. His ability to explode for 50 points in a single night, his consistency as one of the tournament’s top scorers, and his leadership in pushing Finland into uncharted territory all set the stage for a special run.

While Finland may not have the depth of other contenders, basketball at the international level often comes down to star power. Markkanen has shown that he can singlehandedly tilt games in Finland’s favor, and EuroBasket 2025 could end up being his defining international moment.

For Finland fans, that’s more than enough reason to believe.