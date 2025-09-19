The Seattle Storm came within one shot of changing the WNBA Playoffs narrative, but Erica Wheeler’s last attempt rimmed out in heartbreaking fashion. The Las Vegas Aces escaped with a 74-73 win in Game 3, closing out a fiercely contested series that left both teams drained. The matchup showcased the grit of the Storm-Aces rivalry, and for Wheeler, the ending was especially difficult to accept.

After the final buzzer, Wheeler did not shy away from the moment. The Storm guard spoke with honesty about the missed opportunity. “I’ll take that shot every time,” Wheeler said, according to ESPN’s Michael Voepel. “Losing by 1 hurts. We gave them a battle. This wasn’t a walk in the park for them.” Her words echoed the confidence and responsibility that have defined her role throughout the season.

The atmosphere inside the arena reflected the tension of a one-possession finish. The Aces, already carrying championship experience, were pushed to the limit. Yet the Storm matched them blow for blow, making every possession matter. Wheeler’s shot was the kind of moment players dream of, a chance to become the hero. Instead, it became the symbol of how close Seattle came to pulling off the upset.

Article Continues Below

Nneka Ogwumike added her perspective, praising her teammates despite the result. “I’m proud of how we fought,” she said. For Ogwumike and the rest of the roster, the effort proved that the Storm belong among the league’s best, even in defeat. The Storm may not advance, but their resilience against one of the WNBA’s top contenders leaves a lasting impression.

The Aces, meanwhile, showed the Storm why they are a dangerous force in the WNBA Playoffs. Winning close games defines great teams, and their ability to survive a scare on the road adds to their growing legend. For the Storm, the loss stings, but the experience sets the stage for growth. Erica Wheeler’s fearless approach, Ogwumike’s leadership, and the team’s collective spirit may carry them further next season.