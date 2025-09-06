Finland produced the biggest shock of EuroBasket 2025, perhaps even the century, by knocking out tournament favorites Serbia 92-86 in the Round of 16 at Arena Riga on Saturday. The loss cut short Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s run, sending the three-time NBA MVP home early for the second tournament in a row.

This was Finland’s first win over Serbia since 2009, snapping an eight-game losing streak, and securing back-to-back quarterfinal appearances for the first time in their history. For Serbia, it was deja vu after also falling in the Round of 16 in 2022 against Italy.

Finland came out firing, racing to an 11-1 lead and finishing the first quarter up 16-5. Serbia clawed back to tie the game at 28-28 in the second quarter and went into halftime ahead 48-44, with Jokic scoring 16 first-half points. But the Finns refused to fold, keeping the score tight and entering the final quarter with a 68-66 advantage.

The game swung back and forth in the last 10 minutes. Serbia went on a 6-0 run to lead 77-75 with under five minutes left, but Elias Valtonen turned the contest with a remarkable stretch. Valtonen scored 8 of his 13 points in the final two minutes, including two three-pointers and a tip-in, putting Finland up 87-81 with 53 seconds to play.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, Finland’s star and one of the tournament’s top scorers, anchored the team with 29 points, 7–8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3–4 steals, depending on the source. Mikael Jantunen added 15 points, while 19-year-old Miro Little impressed with 13 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals. In total, four Finns scored in double figures.

On the Serbian side, Jokic poured in 33 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and 14-of-19 at the free-throw line, adding 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block. Nikola Jovic was the only other Serbian in double figures, finishing with 20 points along with 4 rebounds. Ognjen Dobric chipped in 9 points and 5 boards, while Vasilije Micic had 8 points and 4 assists.

Statistically, Finland’s rebounding dominance proved decisive. They grabbed 20 offensive rebounds, repeatedly punishing Serbia after missed shots. On the other hand, Serbia struggled from long range, converting just 29 percent of their three-point attempts.

The loss prolongs Serbia’s drought for a EuroBasket title, which dates back to 2001. Jokic, despite his individual brilliance, remains without a medal in the competition. For many Serbian fans, the result raises doubts about whether the nation’s golden chance for glory with their NBA superstar has slipped away.

Finland advances to face the winner of France vs. Georgia in the quarterfinals. Lithuania, Turkey, and Germany are already through, and now Markkanen and company are chasing the best EuroBasket finish in Finland’s history.