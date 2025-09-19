The Southeastern Conference is finally embracing change when it comes to its schedule. Following all the jabs and mockery, teams in the iconic league will face a nine-game slate for its college football season starting in 2026. Fans are eager to see how the new format will shake out, and they will soon get some answers.

The SEC will reveal the nine-game schedule and each team's three rivalry opponents on Tuesday, according to On3's Brett McMurphy. Selecting schools for the College Football Playoff is more difficult when the most prominent programs do not all play the same number of conference matchups, which is something Big Ten coaches have specifically griped about in the past, so this decision seemed inevitable. Even so, the transition may feel somewhat strange at first.

Ultimately, SEC members are hoping this additional game, in what many consider to be the most stacked league in the country, will gain them more consideration when it comes time to construct the 12-team CFP bracket. Kirby Smart, Lane Kiffin and others firmly believe that one should not incur a harsh penalty for potentially losing another game under this revised structure, for the collective strength of the conference is so intense.

Article Continues Below

It remains to be seen how the selection committee will approach this new era of SEC football, but there is cause for excitement. Implementing three rivalry opponents for each squad is particularly interesting, as it will ensure that certain sports feuds stay intact and continue to grow in this bloated 16-team conference.

The debates can finally end now that SEC schools are joining the Big Ten and Big 12 in playing a nine-game gauntlet. The ACC is the only Power Four conference that still uses an eight-game schedule for its members.

There is important business to attend to in 2025, with the campaign already well underway, but fans still want to get a peak into 2026.