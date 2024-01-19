Jazz HC Will Hardy has a lot of love for Dejan Milojevic.

Shocking news hit the NBA world when the Golden State Warriors had to postpone their game. Coach Dejan Milojevic had passed away after enduring a medical emergency. This stayed with the heart of Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy. Before he answered any questions from the media and addressed concerns about their battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he had to give his heartfelt message to the untimely passing, via the Utah Jazz on X.

“I want to start by offering my condolences to Dejan's family and to the entire Warriors organization. What they are going through is unimaginable. Our thoughts, prayers, and support are fully behind all of them as they begin mourning a truly wonderful man,” Coach Will Hardy said.

The Jazz were supposed to face Dejan Milojevic and the Warriors. But, it did not push through after the unfortunate incident. The game was postponed. There is still no schedule for when they will clash but this matter is bigger than basketball.

Moreover, this was not the only heartwarming moment that the Jazz had for Milojevic. They held a moment of silence before squaring off against the Thunder to respect one of the greatest basketball minds in the league.

The Jazz respects Dejan Milojevic's impact

The Warriors coach has crossed paths with the Jazz a lot of times since he entered the league. First, he was a member of an elite coaching staff in Gregg Popovich's San Antonio Spurs system. There he was part of their efforts to try and win the NBA Summer League. He would also become friends with Coach Hardy as they were both under the Spurs organization at the time.

Five years later, he would become one of the most elite coaches in the league. They often gave the Jazz troubles in their matchups because of his wits combined with Steve Kerr's mentality. Because of all of this, Milojevic would revive the Warriors dynasty in 2022. He was of big help when they triumphed over the Boston Celtics and won yet another Larry O'Brien trophy for the Bay Area.

Coach Milojevic has impacted a lot of people in the league and they surely love him.