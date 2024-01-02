Will Hardy needed Jordan Clarkson to get that rebound for the Jazz.

The Utah Jazz have not had a player record a triple-double during the regular season in 16 years. That all held true until they faced Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. They had an insane outing and even limited the Mavs to just 11 points in the fourth quarter. It was all thanks to Jordan Clarkson's all-around heroics. But, Will Hardy almost pulled him out which raised questions that he could only answer after the game, via Dime.

“I said get a rebound and call time out immediately. I'm obviously not here to mess up a good time. I understand that I would've been maybe the most hated man in the building if I had subbed him out,” the Jazz head honcho said.

Will Hardy was shouting at Jordan Clarkson during one of the timeouts. He may have been just erring on the side of caution because the Jazz were up big and injuries could strike in garbage time. Clarkson, on the other hand, did not disappoint with the trust given to him.

On just 28 minutes of playing time, he notched 20 points. He used his offensive artillery to keep everyone involved which got him 11 assists. This mixed with a late board to get his rebounding numbers up to 10 prompted the Jazz coach to immediately take him out of the game.

Luka Doncic and the Mavs just could not do anything as they ended the game with a 37-point lead. Will the Jazz be able to keep this momentum up and crack a record that amounts to .500?