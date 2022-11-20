Published November 20, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Utah Jazz have shocked the NBA world by getting off to a 12-6 start to the season. Their offense has been one of the best in the league as they post the best record in the Western Conference. Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Mike Conley and the many other Jazz veterans who seemed like trade pieces are now key players for a team looking to make the postseason.

Clarkson has a player option for next season but Utah isn’t looking to send him away just for future assets. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Jazz are against trading Clarkson, who has become a favorite within the organization and has been a key reason they are off to such a hot start.

“One rival team official told me he thinks that the Jazz are more likely to extend organizational favorite Jordan Clarkson’s contract before they consider trading him,” writes Stein.

Clarkson is averaging career-highs of 18.6 points and 4.6 assists while shooting 42.7 percent from the floor and 36.7 percent from the field. He took home the Sixth Man of the Year Award in his first season with the Jazz but is now a starter and a very important playmaker/scorer alongside Mike Conley.

Markkanen is understandably the headliner for the Jazz amid an All-Star-worthy season but Clarkson’s improvements have also been key, as has the coaching from Will Hardy. Utah is not looking to tank despite trading most of its key players this past offseason.