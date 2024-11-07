ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Jazz visit the Bucks on Thursday! Both Teams are struggling this season, with a 1-6 record. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Jazz have talent, but they were struggling this season. The keys for them are Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George because they are the best players and should provide the best scoring options. The Jazz have a lot of potential but have struggled, and they face another underperforming team, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks were great last year, but they were not up to the standard that they normally were, and there were a lot of new things about the roster, with Doc Rivers joining mid-season and it being Damian Lillard’s first season there. They have struggled so much to start the season, and they are on a six-game losing streak entering this game.

Here are the Jazz-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Bucks Odds

Utah Jazz: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +315

Milwaukee Bucks: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 228.5 (-112)

Under: 228.5 (-108)

How To Watch Jazz vs Bucks

Time: ET/PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jazz’s offense was great last season. They were 11th in scoring at 115.7 points per game, 19th in field goal percentage at 46.7% from the field, and 22nd in three-point shooting at 35.4% from behind the arc. Six players on the Jazz average over double digits in scoring, with Lauri Markkanen leading at 18 points per game. Then, Keyonte George leads the way in assists at 6.9 per game. Lauri Markkanen makes this offense go, and John Collins and Keyonte George are just behind, making this team more balanced.

The Jazz’s defense was awful last season. They allowed 120.5 points per game, 48.7% from the field, and they were awful against the three-point line, allowing 39.5% from behind the arc. Walker Kessler is the best rebounder on the team and leads the way at 11.9 per game. He is also the leader in blocks at three per game. Two players also average at least one steal, with Taylor Hendricks leading at 1.7 per game. This defense has struggled and might struggle leading into this game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks’ offense was great last season. They were fifth in scoring at 124 points per game, 3rd in field goal percentage at 53.8% from the field, and 3rd in three-point shooting at 43.2% from behind the arc. Four Bucks have hit at least double digits in scoring through seven games, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way at 31 points per game. Then, Damian Lillard leads the way in assists per game at 6.7, and Giannis is just behind at 6.2. This team goes as Giannis goes, and with Damian Lillard, year two was supposed to be much better, but the start has been awful, and they need to turn it around. It might be a good place to start this game against the Utah Jazz.

The Bucks’ defense struggled last season. They allowed 116.4 points per game, 47% from the field and 35.6% from behind the arc. They have a great front line with Brook Lopez, Giannis, and Bobby Portis. Antetokounmpo leads in rebounding at 12.3 per game, while Lopez leads in blocks at 2.6 per game. Then, with on-ball defense, two players are averaging one steal per game, with Taurean Prince and Brook Lopez tied for the lead at 1.1. The Bucks have the pieces to be great on defense, but they need to show it after struggling last season. They have started slowly this year, but there is talent on this roster, and they need to figure it out as soon as possible.

Final Jazz-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This is a huge game for both teams to get in the winning column. The Bucks are in desperate need of a win and are the better and more talented team when compared to the Jazz. These two teams are injured heading into the game, with Giannis being a game-time decision and Lauri Markkanen being a game-time decision. The Jazz have more players potentially out, which greatly hurts them. The Bucks are the better team and should cover, even if Giannis is out. Expect the Bucks to win and cover easily.

Final Jazz-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks: -9 (-110)