The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at the Intuit Dome. The Clippers are looking to extend their three-game home winning streak, bolstered by strong performances from James Harden and Norman Powell, who average 20.7 and 23.6 points per game, respectively. Conversely, the Jazz have struggled offensively, ranking 28th in points per game (106.5), and will need significant contributions from John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton to compete effectively. With both teams dealing with injuries, this matchup could be pivotal for their early-season momentum.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite their underwhelming record, the Utah Jazz are looking to upset the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Jazz's recent 115-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks showcased their potential, with John Collins delivering a standout performance of 28 points and 9 rebounds. This win could serve as a turning point for Utah, injecting much-needed confidence into the team. The Jazz's ability to force turnovers, averaging 13.6 per game, coupled with their knack for drawing fouls (22.1 per contest), could prove crucial against a Clippers team that has been inconsistent this season.

While the Clippers boast a slightly better record at 6-6, they've shown vulnerabilities, particularly in their recent loss to the Houston Rockets. The Jazz's balanced scoring attack, led by Collins, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson, could exploit the Clippers' defense, allowing an average of 110.2 points per game. Additionally, the Jazz's rebounding prowess, anchored by Jon Collins and Kyle Filipowski, could give them a significant edge on the glass2. If Utah can maintain their offensive rhythm and capitalize on the Clippers' turnover issues, they stand a strong chance of securing a road victory at the Intuit Dome.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers are primed to secure a victory against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, at the Intuit Dome. Despite their recent struggles, the Clippers' lineup and home-court advantage give them a significant edge. James Harden, who's averaging 20.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game, has been finding his rhythm with the team. Coupled with Norman Powell's impressive 23.6 points per game on 49.3% shooting from the field and 48% from beyond the arc, the Clippers' offensive firepower will be too much for the Jazz to handle. Additionally, Ivica Zubac's dominant presence in the paint, contributing 15.4 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, will likely overwhelm Utah's frontcourt.

The Jazz, have been struggling both offensively and defensively this season. They're averaging just 106.5 points per game, ranking 28th in the NBA, while the Clippers are putting up a more respectable 10927 points per contest. Defensively, Los Angeles has been solid, allowing only 110.2 points per game, which ranks fourth-best in the league. This defensive prowess, combined with their superior rebounding, gives the Clippers a clear advantage. With the Clippers' three-game home winning streak on the line and their ability to capitalize on the Jazz's turnover issues, Los Angeles is well-positioned to extend their success at the Intuit Dome.

Final Jazz-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are favored to win against the Jazz on Sunday. The Jazz's defensive struggles have been well-documented this season, ranking last in the NBA in defensive rating. This weakness will likely be exploited by the Clippers' talented offensive duo of James Harden and Norman Powell. The Clippers' defensive prowess, combined with their offensive firepower, should give them a significant advantage over the Jazz. Additionally, the Jazz have been inconsistent on offense, struggling to score efficiently at times. This inconsistency, coupled with their defensive struggles, could lead to a lopsided victory for the Clippers. While the Jazz may put up a fight, their current form and the Clippers' talent disparity make it difficult to see them overcoming these challenges.

The Clippers' recent momentum, fueled by their star players' performances, further strengthens their position. Harden and Powell have been playing at an elite level, and their ability to take over games can swing the outcome in the Clippers' favor. The Jazz will need to significantly improve their defensive intensity and offensive execution to have a chance at a competitive game. However, given their current form and the Clippers' strength, a decisive victory and cover for the Clippers seems likely.

Final Jazz-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -10.5 (-110), Over 222 (-110)