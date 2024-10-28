ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for today's NBA slate as we take a look at this next matchup between rivals in the Western Conference. The Utah Jazz (0-2) will take on the Dallas Mavericks (1-1) as both teams try to build upon their starts this season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz are currently winless to open the season following losses to the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. While their season opener was a close affair, they were blown out by the Warriors 127-86 and will need to regroup before heading to Dallas as double-digit underdogs during this game.

The Dallas Mavericks have split their first two games after their most recent 114-102 loss to the Phoenix Suns. They were solid in their season opener against a young Spurs team, but they'll need to find sustainable answers if they want to contend with tougher teams throughout the league and make their way back to the Finals.

Here are the Jazz-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Mavericks Odds

Utah Jazz: +11 (-110)

Moneyline: +440

Dallas Mavericks: -11 (-110)

Moneyline: -590

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs Mavericks

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Jazz played a tough game in their season opener that came down to the wire against the Grizzlies. Their subsequent showing against the Warriors was much worse and they've now allowed at least 125 points to opponents in each of their first two games. Defense will have to be the focal point moving forward as they're facing a high-octane offense in the Mavericks. Their lineup is healthy and with Keyonte George now starting at the PG position, they'll need to iron some kinks out in their offense as well to be successful.

The Jazz come into this game following a game where they shot just 21% from behind the arc, which is uncharacteristic of the team they were the season prior. With players like Kauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson capable of letting it fly from three, the Jazz would like to see a higher percentage from the field as their shooting is what kept them competitive throughout the season last year. Walker Kessler has moved into a starting role this season, so expect him to continue making leaps in his development as their big man of the future.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Phoenix Suns in their last game and it was shocking considering Luka Doncic & Co. were the Suns' biggest nightmare a season ago. Doncic did his part with a stellar 40 points on 12/25 shooting from the field, but Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson were the only other teammates to total double-digit scoring totals. Still, the addition of Klay Thompson has already proven to pay off and this team should find their groove offensively sooner rather than later.

The Mavericks will have a double-digit spread to work with in this one, but we've already seen this season how quickly they can heat up if Thompson is hitting his shots from behind the arc. Dereck Lively has been great off the bench and grabbed 11 rebounds in their last contest, so expect him to continue improving throughout the season as he contends with Daniel Gafford for the starting Center position. Expect them to bounce back in a big way at home against a Jazz team that has been struggling against formidable scoring units.

Final Jazz-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Dallas Mavericks will be hosting the Utah Jazz as both teams come into this game following a loss. The Jazz will hit the road for the first time while the Mavericks return home with a 1-0 record in their building thus far this season. The Jazz have allowed over 250 points through their first two games, so expect this Dallas team to hang similar numbers if they're able to find the defensive soft spots and hit their groove with the three-point shooting.

Luka Doncic has a massive mismatch against the guards of Utah and he should have another stern impact on the glass in rebounding the basketball. This team hits another gear when Doncic is grabbing the board and leading the fast break, so expect the Mavericks to try and push the pace while running with this Jazz team.

While the spread is wide, we have to favor the Dallas Mavericks to bounce back from their loss and win this game big. Utah hasn't shown us much production on the defensive end and it'll be tough for them to keep up with the scoring of the Mavericks if this turns into a track meet. Let's roll with the Mavericks to win this game and cover the betting spread.

Final Jazz-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -11 (-110)