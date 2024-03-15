Jennifer Lopez silently canceled some stops on her This Is Me Now tour. So far, her canceled dates span from Aug. 20-30 in the cities of Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, and New Orleans on Ticketmaster. According to Entertainment Weekly, the reasoning behind the cancelation is that there was “a logistical issue through the promoter forced the last several dates to be canceled, but that there's potential to work something out for the affected cities in the future.”
It is to be noted that the tour has added three additional dates in Miami, Toronto, and New York a week after the tour announcement on Feb. 15.
The cancellations follow the New York native's three-part project which includes her album, musical film and documentary. Lopez's new album of the same name, was released on Feb. 16. The project debuted at No. 38 on the Billboard 200. This Is Me Now is the Lopez's first album in five years.
Jennifer Lopez: The Greatest Love Story Never Told Documentary
The “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” musical film premiered on Feb. 16 on Amazon Prime. Her documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” is about her relationship with Ben Affleck whom she married in 2022.
“There is the person who inspired this for me, who has inspired me my whole life. He just, he inspired an album 20 years ago and I know he hates that I'm doing this right now,” she said during the film premiere.
“He's just like, ‘Please shut up.’ No! And I say no. I say, I love you and thank you for believing in me and helping me believe in myself,” she continued. “And helping me to grow every single day. Thank you for the family that we've created and our children and everything that you do for me.”
See the full list of Lopez's canceled This Is Me… Now tour dates below.
Aug. 22 — Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)
Aug. 24 — Raleigh, N.C. (PNC Arena)
Aug. 25 — Atlanta, Ga. (State Farm Arena)
Aug. 27 — Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena)
Aug. 30 — New Orleans, La. (Smoothie King Center)
Aug. 31 — New Orleans, La. (Smoothie King Center)
Take a look at the current dates for the tour below:
