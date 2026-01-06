The next few weeks will be crucial for the Miami Dolphins as they look to build a new foundation for the future. The Dolphins missed the playoffs for the second straight year, and a fresh vision is needed, starting from the top.

In October, the Dolphins fired Chris Grier as general manager after nine years at the helm. Now, the team is looking for a suitable replacement.

ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that the Dolphins have already requested permission to interview six candidates: San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Tariq Ahmad and assistant general manager RJ Gillen, Green Bay Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, Philadelphia Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby, Los Angeles Rams assistant general manager John McKay, and San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams.

Dolphins senior personnel executive Champ Kelly, who took over from Grier in an interim capacity, is also being considered.

Article Continues Below

Dolphins released their list of GM interview candidates: pic.twitter.com/tdbPHYgQj9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2026

Miami finished the season with a 7–10 record. The squad dropped seven of its first nine games and never fully recovered, with the season-ending knee injury to wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the lackluster play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa compounding the problems.

There were rumors that coach Mike McDaniel would be fired, but unlike Grier, he managed to keep his job—at least for now. He said he will be part of the interview process for the Dolphins' general manager.

The Dolphins' offseason will be filled with uncertainties, and finding new leadership as soon as possible, no matter how painstaking, is imperative to get the ball rolling.