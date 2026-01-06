Minnesota football addressed a major offseason need by adding a former SEC wide receiver through the transfer portal. The Golden Gophers landed Perry Thompson, a highly regarded former Auburn standout, in a move that immediately upgrades the receiving corps.

Minnesota’s transfer portal strategy paid off by securing a player with size, pedigree, and remaining eligibility. Thompson arrives in Minneapolis after two seasons at Auburn, where opportunities were limited due to depth, but his talent was never questioned. The Golden Gophers prioritized adding an outside target capable of handling physical Big Ten secondaries.

Rivals and On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming the commitment and outlining Thompson’s background.

“BREAKING: Auburn transfer WR Perry Thompson has committed to Minnesota, he tells @On3Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 213-pound wide receiver was ranked as a Top 50 recruit in the 2024 class, per the On3 Industry ranking. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.”

Headed into his junior season, Thompson brings a prototypical Big Ten receiver frame at 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds. During his time at Auburn, he flashed potential but found himself buried on a crowded depth chart. Over two seasons, he recorded 22 receptions for 280 yards, production that does not fully reflect his recruiting profile.

For Minnesota, the appeal lies in projection and opportunity. The Golden Gophers needed a true outside receiver following offseason departures, and Thompson fits the mold as a boundary target and red-zone option. His arrival positions him to compete for immediate snaps once spring practice begins.

The move also reflects a growing trend of Big Ten programs leveraging the transfer portal to add SEC-tested talent. The Golden Gophers gain a receiver with experience against elite competition and two full seasons to develop within the system.

As the offseason progresses, Minnesota continues reshaping its offense with upside-focused additions. Thompson’s commitment represents both a calculated gamble and a potential breakthrough for a player seeking a fresh start.