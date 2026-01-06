Quinnen Williams quickly endeared himself to fans when the Dallas Cowboys acquired him from the New York Jets in November. But even his late addition could not help the Cowboys squeeze into the playoffs.

The Cowboys missed the playoffs for the second straight year after finishing with a 7-9-1 record. The team’s listless defense was a problem all year, allowing a league-worst 30.1 points and a third-worst 377 yards per game.

During his exit interview, the 28-year-old Williams pinned the blame on themselves, noting their lack of execution despite their familiarity with the play calls.

“A lot of people kind of put the blame on the coaching all the time. (But) definitely, as players, we got to take accountability because we are on the field, and like I always say like, cover three is cover three, and it's been cover three for 50 years,” said Williams.

“Man's been man like for 50 years. Cover two has been cover two for 50 years. It’s on the players to execute when we're on the field.”

The Cowboys were great on offense, with Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, and George Pickens producing big numbers. But on the other end, the team's effort left much to be desired.

Many called out defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for the Cowboys' lackluster defense. Rumors continue to spread that he is on his way out. Team owner Jerry Jones has stated that they will have a “busy offseason” as they will evaluate the roster and personnel.

While Eberflus might get axed, Williams will probably be retained, with coach Brian Schottenheimer saying they found a gem in the burly enforcer.

The Cowboys traded Mazi Smith and future draft picks for Williams.