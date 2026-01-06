Ole Miss Rebels has delivered a major off-field win by keeping one of the SEC’s most productive offensive players in Oxford, even amid the coaching turnover that's made the program nervous at one point, the move come at a time when Rebels are facing huge outside pressure from LSU Tigers.

On Monday, ESPN’s Max Olson reported that star running back Kewan Lacy has formally committed to returning for the 2026 season, a move that stabilizes the Rebels’ roster following former head coach Lane Kiffin’s departure to Baton Rouge.

“Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy has signed to return for the Rebels in 2026, sources tell me and PeteThamel. The first-team All-SEC back ranks third nationally with 1,464 rushing yards.” Olson posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The timing of Lacy’s decision is notable. His return comes shortly after running backs coach Kevin Smith followed Kiffin to LSU, fueling speculation that Lacy could enter the transfer portal and potentially reunite with his former coach. Instead, Ole Miss prioritized retaining its offensive centerpiece under new head coach Pete Golding.

Lacy, a sophomore from Dallas, transferred to Ole Miss after spending one season at Missouri Tigers and quickly emerged as one of the conference’s most dominant backs. He surpassed 100 yards from scrimmage in eight games this season and posted a career-high 229 total yards against Florida.

His impact was especially evident on the national stage. In Ole Miss’ 39-34 College Football Playoff quarterfinal win over No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl, Lacy rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He now enters the Fiesta Bowl semifinal against the ruthless Miami Hurricanes as a central figure in the Rebels’ postseason push.

Lacy’s return also aligns with broader roster stability. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss announced on Monday that he plans to return for 2026, pending NCAA approval for an additional year of eligibility. Chambliss and Lacy were both widely viewed as potential LSU targets after Kiffin’s move, making their decisions to stay particularly vital.

With Golding securing commitments from multiple key contributors, Ole Miss has signaled that its future remains intact despite offseason upheaval. The Rebels are not only positioned for sustained success but also now fueled by continuity, confidence, and unfinished business.