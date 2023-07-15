New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been in the NFL since 2005, and one could only assume that he has already signed everything he could throughout those years. Recently, however, a pregnant woman proved that's not quite right.

During the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe, a pregnant woman asked Rodgers for an autograph. Instead of handing him an item to sign, though, the woman pointed to her belly and asked Rodgers to put his signature there in what turned out to be a first for the Jets star.

Lucky for her, Rodgers obliged and happily signed the woman's stomach. He also shared a cool conversation with the woman, who revealed that it's not Rodgers who first signed her belly. Apparently he was beaten to it by former Chicago Bears nemesis Brian Urlacher.

A first for Aaron Rodgers at @ACChampionship! 😂#NFL pic.twitter.com/jgg2VzLqQU — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) July 13, 2023

Still, it's a first for Aaron Rodgers and something that he won't forget any time soon. It's quite normal for athletes to sign weird items from fans who wants a quite unique memorabilia. There were others who even had their faces and foreheads signed. However, the stomach of a pregnant woman is definitely not something anyone would expect to put their autograph on.

But hey, there's always a first time for everything. Here's to hoping that Rodgers won't get weirder autograph requests moving forward. Though that might be hard since Rodgers will now be playing for a Jets team situated in a big market and with plenty of passionate fans who expect him to end their years long playoff drought.