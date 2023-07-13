The New York Jets will look a lot like the Green Bay Packers from the last few years in 2023. The Jets have quarterback Aaron Rodgers, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, who were huge parts of Green Bay's previous success.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year this past season, is a holdover who will have to learn his new system. Here is what he said about the Jets' offense in a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL radio:

“Lucky for me, it's been super similar — they're both a West Coast offense and have the same premises,” Wilson said. “But with this new offense, there are a few nuances that you just got to be keen on when you're a [skill] player in the offense, especially having someone like Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback.”

New York finished 7-10 last season. They ranked No. 29 in the NFL in points per game (17.4), something that will very likely improve with Rodgers at quarterback.

Wilson, who was a two-time All-Big Ten player at Ohio State, will be an important part of the system. He had 83 catches for 1,103 receiving yards (13.3 yards per reception) and four touchdowns this past season.

Now, the Jets will be a playoff contender. Here is what Wilson said about playing with Lazard and Cobb.

“They're great dudes, man, and great players,” he said. “So, I'm really excited to have them around, but with the transition in offense, it's jut made it super easy on me to have people in the room that spend a good amount of time in those systems.”