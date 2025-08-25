Former New York Jets offensive lineman Willie Colon isn't feeling very high on quarterback Justin Fields‘ chances to shine in East Rutherford.

“He's a player that comes with instructions,” Colon, who played his final three seasons in the NFL from 2013 to 2015 with the Jets, said of Fields (h/t WFAN Sports Radio). “He can do good things, but it's limited.”

That's not quite a vote of confidence for Fields, who signed a two-year deal worth $40 million with the Jets in the offseason, succeeding Aaron Rodgers.

Still, the jury is out on what Fields can do under center for a Jets team that is looking to capitalize on his youth and dual-threat abilities after what was essentially a one-year field experience with Rodgers.

After three seasons with the Chicago Bears, Fields was traded to the Steelers in 2024 and saw some action as a starter with Pittsburgh. Overall, he threw for just 1,106 passing yards and five touchdowns with an interception on a 65.8 percent completion rate across 10 games (six starts) in 2024. He also rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns on 62 carries.

Fields' ability to make plays with his legs gives a dimension to the Jets' attack that they didn't have when they had Rodgers running the show. Whether that will translate into wins and meaningful production for New York remains to be seen, but there's a reason to feel optimistic about it.

Interestingly, Colon gave Fields his approval last March, saying that the former Ohio State Buckeyes star signal-caller was the best option for the Pittsburgh Steelers, before the team went with Rodgers to succeed Russell Wilson and handle duties under center for the 2025 season.

“You want me to buy in to Sam Darnold? The Vikings haven't bought into him. That's why he's hitting the free-agency market,” Colon said (h/t Joe Clark of Steelers Depot). “If you're asking me what's best for the Pittsburgh Steelers right now, Justin Fields.”

With the keys to the offense of the Jets, Fields has a chance to prove his doubters wrong as he looks to fulfill the potential many saw in him when the Bears took him 11th overall in the 2021 NFL draft.