The New York Jets are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, which is slated to begin in less than two weeks with a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In that game, New York will welcome back quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whom the team parted ways with this offseason after a disastrous 2024 campaign.

This year, the Jets are led by quarterback Justin Fields, who will also coincidentally get a chance to face off against his old team in the Steelers matchup. Another big question for the Jets this year centers on their crowded wide receiver room, which doesn't have much clarity on the depth chart at this point in time.

Recently, head coach Aaron Glenn spoke on his mindset regarding that department.

“(Garrett Wilson), he can do it all … Arian (Smith) has improved tremendously as far as understanding how to run routes and his hands have improved. Jay Rey (Josh Reynolds), the savvy vet that knows how to get open, that can read zones,” said Glenn, per Rich Cimini of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. “Lazard is a really good blocker in the slot. He's a big target … to be able to go up and get 50-50 balls. Tyler (Johnson), he's another savvy vet. It kind of reminds me of Jay Rey when it comes to being able to get open the zone.”

If all of these players perform as well as Glenn seems to think they will, New York could be in for a 2025 season that is better than some expect.

Strange times for the Jets

The Jets figure to be somewhere in between full rebuild mode and trying to contend. On the one hand, New York has been parting ways with considerable talent recently, including sending Derrick Nnadi to the Kansas City Chiefs in a recent trade.

On the other hand, Glenn seems to think there is still enough talent in the Jets locker room to compete right now.

In any case, we'll get the first answer to that question when the Jets host the Steelers on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET from MetLife Stadium.