The 2025 NFL roster deadline has claimed another victim. The New York Jets released former Arizona State and Notre Dame safety Jordan Clark, the son of ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, on roster cut day.

Although the Jets released Clark on Monday, they plan to keep him on their practice squad, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. New York plans to retain him on its practice squad as long as he clears waivers unclaimed.

Jordan Clark, 24, spent six years in college. He spent five years at Arizona State before transferring to Notre Dame in 2024 for his sixth and final season. The younger Clark was part of the Fighting Irish's defensive rotation that advanced to the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Once his amateur career wrapped up, Jordan Clark declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Much like his father, he did not hear his name called and signed on as an undrafted free agent. Nobody was more pleased in that moment than Ryan Clark, who briefly allowed himself to be a proud father and not an analyst.

While not the start to a career that any professional athlete desires, Jordan Clark has confidence in witnessing the success of an undrafted player up close. It took him a while to get to the top, but Ryan Clark eventually carved out a decade-long Super Bowl-winning and Pro Bowl-worthy career.

Jets continuing roster cuts with deadline looming

Jordan Clark making the final roster would make for a great story, but the odds were stacked against him. The Jets are set at safety with veterans Andre Cisco, Tony Adams and Isaiah Oliver, and added Alabama product Malachi Moore in the draft.

New York has waived several other notable players in addition to Clark. The Jets cut ties with veteran linebacker Jamin Davis, quarterback Adrian Martinez and running back Lawrance Toafili, among others. Most notably, the team cut ties with 2024 third-round pick Malachi Corley.

With a new general manager and head coach taking over in 2025, the Jets have not hesitated to wipe their slate clean. The new Darren Mougey-Aaron Glenn regime has already established a new standard in East Rutherford, which they continue to emphasize through statements like releasing Corley.