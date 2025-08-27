All 32 teams around the NFL made roster cuts to bring their roster sizes to the required 53. However, on Wednesday, some organizations decided to acquire some of those cut players off waivers. Reports indicate that the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets were the busiest in adding players from the waiver wire.

The Titans signed four players off the waiver wire while the Jets signed three, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Tennessee focused on acquiring depth to the defense, while New York added one defensive player and two offensive players. Tennessee had the No. 1 priority for the waiver wire and took advantage of it.

“The Titans, who had top waiver priority, claimed the most players with four: DBs Jalyn Armour-Davis and Samuel Womack, LB Dorian Mausi, and DE C.J. Ravenell. The Jets claimed three.”

Pelissero also shared a full list of waiver moves. In all, it appears 15 of the 32 teams in the NFL signed players on Wednesday.

Of all the teams in the NFL, the Titans arguably need the most help in terms of depth. The franchise has had several holes on the roster for a few seasons now. However, general manager Mike Borgonzi, who was hired this offseason after serving as assistant general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs for three seasons, plans to improve the roster over the next several years.

As for the Jets, the front office brought in LB Cam Jones, OT Esa Pole, and TE Jelani Woods. New York finds some depth for its linebacking core, offensive line, and tight end group right before the start of the NFL season. This is a team hoping to improve upon its 5-12 record from last season, with Justin Fields leading the way at quarterback.

The Titans kick off the upcoming season with a Week 1 opener against the Denver Broncos. It'll be a tough matchup, as rookie quarterback Cam Ward will face one of the best defenses in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Jets will begin the 2025-26 campaign with a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which allows Fields to play against his former team. The same can be said for Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.