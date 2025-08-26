The New York Jets have released wide receiver Malachi Corley. It's a move that closes the book on one of the most disappointing draft picks in recent franchise memory.

Corley, a third-round selection in 2024 out of Western Kentucky, was heralded as a potential playmaker with a skill set comparable to star Deebo Samuel. The Jets even traded up to draft him, convinced that his yards-after-catch ability could provide a spark in an offense desperate for consistency. Instead, Corley lasted only one season and failed to carve out any meaningful role.

The 23-year-old finished his rookie year with three receptions for 16 yards across nine appearances. His most memorable moment came for the wrong reason. He dropped the ball before crossing the goal line on what would have been his first career touchdown. Corley's blunder was replayed across national television and became a symbol of his struggles in New York.

It's the end of an error for the Jets

Article Continues Below

Beyond the on-field miscues, Corley was hampered by injuries and questions about maturity. He missed time in the spring. Furthermore, he slid down the depth chart during training camp. He eventually found himself buried on the depth chart. By the preseason finale, he was working primarily with the third-team offense.

The release highlights the transition from the previous regime to the current leadership of general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn. Corley was a pick of former GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh, who believed in his potential as an offensive weapon. The new front office and coaching staff showed little hesitation in moving on. Despite lingering questions about the depth behind Garrett Wilson.

For the Jets, parting with Corley underscores the urgency of finding reliable contributors around new quarterback Justin Fields. The offense remains under scrutiny, and wide receiver depth is still a concern, but the team opted to cut ties rather than devote more time to a player who never gained traction.

Corley could draw interest elsewhere due to his draft pedigree. But in New York, his tenure will be remembered for missed opportunities and unmet expectations.