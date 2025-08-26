It will be an early return trip to the Garden State for Aaron Rodgers as the Pittsburgh Steelers will battle the New York Jets in Week 1 on September 7. He could be serenaded by jeers when he steps on MetLife Stadium as he had a forgettable two-year stint with the Jets.

It could be an emotionally charged game for Rodgers, who didn't hide his displeasure with the Jets, including reportedly demanding the firing of coach Robert Saleh.

But while the hype surrounding the Steelers' opener versus the Jets is all about Rodgers' return, the veteran quarterback is treating it as an ordinary assignment.

“A lot has changed over there, coaching staff-wise, player-wise. Obviously, I have friendships over there, but it’s one game out of 17, and at five o’clock eastern on that Sunday, it’s only going to be on to the next game. So that’s just the way it is,” said the 41-year-old Rodgers on “Mad Dog Sports Radio” on Tuesday.

"At 5 o'clock eastern on that Sunday, it's only going to be on to the next game. That's just the way it is."#Steelers QB @AaronRodgers12 downplays his Week 1 matchup with the Jets to @AdamSchein and reveals if he has any regrets about his time in NY. 🔗 https://t.co/RTimOxpXmN pic.twitter.com/NOoiHju1Bp — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) August 25, 2025

Rodgers was traded by the Green Bay Packers to the Jets in 2023. The team had high hopes after acquiring the four-time MVP. He, however, tore his Achilles in his very first game and sat out the remainder of the season. He returned last year but could only manage a 5-12 record, as the Jets missed the playoffs for the 14th straight time.

Article Continues Below

While it was a largely empty tenure, Rodgers said he will forever cherish his experience in New Jersey, describing it a “special snapshot” in his career.

“I really embraced my time there and put as much of myself to it as I possibly could. I really wanted to win there. I really did. I have a lot of appreciation for the special moments. There weren’t a ton of them, but one of the coolest moments, unfortunately, four plays later, was all taken away, but running out on that field, it was a special night,” said the Steelers star.

“I wish it had gone differently up there, for sure. But I put all I had into it.”

He signed a one-year, $13.65 contract with Pittsburgh in June.