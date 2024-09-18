Aaron Rodgers the point guard? The New York Jets quarterback isn't playing at an elite level at 40 years old, but he's still performing well enough to help the Jets win games. Rodgers was recently compared to a pass-first point guard by a veteran AFC personnel man, via an ESPN article by Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano.

“More of a point guard distributing at this stage. Not the magician he used to be.”

The 1-1 Jets are currently preparing to play a New England Patriots team with the same record. The Thursday Night Football clash projects to be a competitive affair as Rodgers will play against a team he is quite familiar with as an opponent. Rodgers also previously played against Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo.

“It just gets a little weird when you're playing against head coaches you played against, and you're playing with guys that could be your kid,” Rodgers said recently, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. “Yeah, it's a good reminder of how special it is to still be playing at 40.”

The future Hall of Famer is looking to stay healthy in 2024 after suffering an eventual season-ending injury in the first game of the 2023 season. The injury spoiled the Jets' momentum heading into the '23 campaign. Expectations were high for Rodgers with the team, something that is still apparent in 2024.

Aaron Rogers, Jets have high expectations for 2024 season

Rodgers played with the Green Bay Packers from 2005-2022. He emerged as an MVP-caliber talent in Green Bay, enjoying a star career with the team. However, the Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets before the 2023 campaign.

Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury early in the first game of 2023. 2024 has unquestionably been a better season already for the QB.

Rodgers has thrown for three touchdowns and 343 passing yards through two games. He's also converted 31 of his 51 passing attempts while throwing only one interception.

Rodgers would love to win another Super Bowl before he retires. Joining New York and leading the Jets to the Super Bowl would be an impressive feat to say the least. Jets fans are hungry for a championship and Rodgers knows what it takes to win at the highest level.

Will Jets compete for Super Bowl?

The Jets are 1-1 so far in 2024. They feature an intriguing roster.

Will the offense play at a high enough level to find consistent success? Well, that remains to be seen. Rodgers may not be the “magician” he used to be, but the QB is still capable of leading a successful offense.

New York's defense will undoubtedly play a pivotal role as the '24 campaign moves forward. The defense's performance may ultimately determine how well the team fares overall.

If the defense plays up to their expectations, then the offense will not deal with as much pressure. As a result, the Jets will not need to force anything which may be the underlying secret to winning for this team.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will certainly be worth keeping close tabs on throughout the 2024 campaign.