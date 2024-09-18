Longevity is probably the best word that could describe Aaron Rodgers' attributes. His run with the Green Bay Packers saw the rise of the New England Patriots dynasty all the way to Jerod Mayo taking over. Now, he is entering the twilight of his career with the Robert Saleh-led New York Jets. How does the veteran signal-caller feel about this? Well, someone of his age is likely going to feel old and he is no exception.

Aaron Rodgers could not help but look at how young Jerod Mayo's Patriots are. The Jets signal caller posits that he could not believe that Mayo is now coaching after just many years of his teams battling with him, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

“It just gets a little weird when you're playing against head coaches you played against, and you're playing with guys that could be your kid. Yeah, it's a good reminder of how special it is to still be playing at 40,” Robert Saleh's signal-caller said.

Jets QB feels old

Rodgers and Robert Saleh's team are going to see very young faces when they square off against the Patriots. The youngest member of Jerod Mayo's team is 22 years old in Drake Maye. Curtis Jacobs is also the same age as the quarterback that the Patriots drafted in 2024.

It was not just Mayo's players that made Rodgers feel old. Braelon Allen, one of the Jets' reliable rushers, is just 20 years old. He could not fathom how insane passing to someone who was just one year older than his career.

“I joked around from the first time he sat down in front of me. I knew who he was when he drafted him. I had heard about this 17-year-old kid playing at the University of Wisconsin when I was playing in Green Bay. I couldn't believe it. I figured, oh, he must turn 18 pretty quickly. But, no, he turned 18 in January of his freshman year. Now he'll turn 21 in January of his rookie year. That's crazy,” he noted.

Despite his age, Rodgers is still a lethal passer on the field. Will he be able to turn the clock back a bit to notch a win over the Patriots?