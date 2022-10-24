Jets’ worst Breece Hall knee injury fears confirmed after tests

After a promising start to his rookie year, running back Breece Hall is done for the rest of 2022.

Tests on Monday determined that Hall in fact tore his ACL on Sunday in a win over the Denver Broncos. Via Ian Rapoport:

“Tests have confirmed that Jets RB Breece Hall did, in fact, tear his ACL as the team feared, source said after the MRI. He also had a meniscus injury. His promising rookie season is over.”

Absolutely brutal for Hall, who had been playing extremely well for New York, serving as one of their most reliable offensive weapons. The injury happened late in the second quarter after he was tackled by Patrick Surtain II and Jonas Griffith. He already rushed for 72 yards earlier in the contest, including a 62-yard score in the first quarter.

Hall, a second-round pick out of Iowa State, already rushed for 463 yards for an average of 5.8 yards per carry including four touchdowns. A devastating blow. The Jets are easily one of the most surprising teams in the NFL so far, currently sitting at 5-2. Absolutely no one could’ve predicted they’d be such a force, but New York is firing on all cylinders on both sides of the ball.

Robert Saleh immediately feared the Hall injury to be serious following the victory, saying the initial diagnosis was “not good”:

Robert Saleh says Breece Hall's initial diagnosis, likely related to his ACL, is "not good": pic.twitter.com/GOCaetPd6U — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 23, 2022

Saleh knew it. Now, the focus turns to Michael Carter and Ty Johnson to step up in place of Hall in the Jets backfield. Carter has shown potential, while Johnson is yet to receive much playing time.