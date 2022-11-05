The New York Jets have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises this season. Despite the relative youth of their roster, they’ve scratched and clawed their way to a 5-3 record this season. Sensing a chance to compete this season, New York went and traded for Jacksonville Jaguars star running back James Robinson. He was supposed to plug the hole left by the injured Breece Hall.

Unfortunately, James Robinson’s debut with the Jets might be delayed due to an injury. The team surprised many fans after listing the star running back as questionable in their most recent injury report. Robinson has been out of the injury list prior to this day, leaving many fans worried. (via Adam Schefter)

“Jets downgraded RB James Robinson to questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Bills due to a knee injury.”

The Jets brought Robinson over from the Jaguars almost immediately after Breece Hall was ruled out of the year. The rookie running back had been the backbone of the offense thanks to his elite running abilities. New York was expecting Robinson to be a substitute for Hall at least for this season.

Prior to being traded to the Jets, James Robinson was stuck under the Jaguars’ running back rotation. He had been muscled out of the RB1 role by the emerging Travis Etienne since last year. However, that doesn’t mean that Robinson was washed: when he played, the ex-Jags WR was still pretty good.

The Jets were already facing an uphill battle in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. Now, their job might get a whole lot harder without their new acquisition.