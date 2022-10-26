James Robinson fires shots at Jaguars after trade to Jets

It may have not been guns blazing but James Robinson did deliver some parting shots to his former team after being traded to the New York Jets. Most notably, the running back claimed there was bad communication with the Jacksonville Jaguars, as recently as last week.

Robinson said Wednesday the Jaguars weren’t straight up about their plans to have Travis Etienne take on a larger role at running back.

“The communication was really not there,” Robinson said. “Last Sunday, I felt like I could’ve played. But I didn’t.”

Robinson was referring to the Jaguars’ loss to the New York Giants, when he played only 12 snaps and did not have a singe carry. This was after splitting the duties at running back with Etienne. The Jaguars said Robinson played sparingly because his knee was sore. Robinson begged to differ.

“I thought it was going to be like a 1-2 punch kind of thing (with Etienne),” Robinson explained. “I felt like they probably kind of fell out of that a little bit. So, they’ve been using my ‘not being healthy’ as an excuse, I guess.”

James Robinson delivers another dig to Jaguars

Nonetheless, James Robinson was clearly happy about being traded to the Jets on Monday. And he took another swipe at his former team when asked about the deal.

"5-2 from 2-5, feels pretty good to be part of this team" James Robinson on getting traded from the Jaguars to the Jets: pic.twitter.com/Zur0b9IhDg — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 26, 2022

Robinson has rushed for 340 yards on 81 carries this season (4.2 yards per carry), solid numbers coming off a torn Achilles last season. He holds the NFL record for most rushing yards for an undrafted running back, 1,070 set with the Jaguars in 2020. The 24-year-old is averaging 4.5 yards per carry in the NFL (2,177 yards on 485 carries) and has 22 touchdowns (18 rushing, four receiving) in 33 games.

He will likely share carries with Michael Carter in New York. Ty Johnson and rookie Zonovan “Bam” Knight are also on the roster. Breece Hall, who was having an outstanding rookie season, tore his ACL in last week’s win against the Denver Broncos and is out for the season.

“He looks like Michael in stature, but he’s a one-cut runner who gets downhill in a hurry,” Jet coach Robert Saleh said of Robinson. “Obviously, losing Breece is a big blow but James Robinson is a pretty good football player, too.”

When asked about Robinson’s knee soreness, per Jaguars coach Doug Pederson last week, Saleh stated simply that the back passed his physical and was good to go.

Robinson practiced Wednesday and Saleh said he was unsure if he’ll make his Jets debut Sunday when they host the New England Patriots.