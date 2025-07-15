It’s going to take longer for New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson to count his cash. And he could help his new quarterback turn into a star if he earns that payday in 2025. Also, Wilson broke his silence on the four-year, $130 million contract extension.

Wilson said he’s a Jets player, through and through, according to his post on X.

Yup, Jets green has been running through me since the day they drafted me. Despite the ups and downs, the faith is mutual… that means the world to me.

Excited to start a new version of the chase next week. #JetUp

The deal reportedly includes $90 million guaranteed with a $13.75 million signing bonus.

Jets WR Garrett Wilson ringing up stats, too

Wilson has been productive in each of his three NFL seasons, despite sometimes shaky quarterback play. He has passed the 1,000-yard mark each season with 14 total touchdowns in his career.

He is one of only five players in league history with 80-plus catches and 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons. The others are Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Odell Beckham Jr., and Michael Thomas. Wilson earned AP offensive rookie of the year honors in 2022.

Wilson said previously he wanted to stay in New York, according to espn.com.

“I'm hopeful I'm a Jet for life and that we get this thing rolling and that all of our best days are ahead of us,” Wilson said in May.

Wilson gets a clean slate in 2025 with new coach Aaron Glenn, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I wasn't here last year so I don't care,” Glenn said earlier this year. “I know me and him right now have had a lot of good conversations. That's all I care about. He's in a good place. I don't care what happened last year.”

Wilson didn't seem to be on the same page with Aaron Rodgers last season. Perhaps a darkness retreat would have helped? Regardless, there seemed to be tension. Wilson showed an in-game body language that raised questions from the outside. And his comments about his future with the Jets led to speculation that he might step forward with a trade request.

However, all seems to be good these days. Wilson will work with his former Ohio State teammate, quarterback Justin Fields. It could be an interesting duo for the 2025 season.