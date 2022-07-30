Robert Saleh’s fiery take on NFL-mandated ‘Guardian Caps’ during training camp

Count New York Jets coach Robert Saleh as not a fan of the NFL-mandated Guardian Caps being worn in training camp.

“It’s just interesting with the Guardian Caps,” Saleh said Saturday. “What exactly are we trying to accomplish?”

In simplest terms, the NFL is trying to cut down on concussions during training camp. So, in March the league mandated that offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers, and tight ends must wear the soft, padded outer shell over their helmets from the start of camp through the week of their second preseason game.

Saleh said the idea works in theory, but he has concerns about its practicality for the Jets and other teams.

“I do think the spirit of it all is really good, it’s got benefits,” Saleh said. “I do think there’s a balance in everything, right, too much of anything is a bad thing. I do think because of the soft blow it’s kind of lending to players using their heads a little bit more (in practice).”

Saleh added that it could be dangerous for players to have their first initial head contact take place during a game.

“Anyone who’s played football knows the first time you hit with your helmet or you have a collision, there’s a shock,” he explained. “I am (concerned) because there’s an acclimation period for pads, for what they’re actually going to use in the game. So, if you’re waiting until the game to actually feel that … I don’t know. It’ll be interesting to see exactly what kind of feedback we’re going to get from the players.”

Early feedback from three-time NFL defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt when asked by reporters at Arizona Cardinals camp about the Guardian Cap was not exactly positive.

“You feel like a bobblehead,” Watt said. “Like you’re gonna’ fall over. I’ll probably get fined for this. This is great. You guys are just screwing me to start out the whole year. There’s 15 grand gone.”

Jets rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson was a bit more diplomatic with his take Saturday.

“It feels just a little bit heavier and you feel kind of ‘bobbleheady’ but it’s not too bad,” Johnson said. “As a D-lineman we come out and strike with our hands anyway, so not a big deal.”

According to a story in USA Today, the NFL believes it can cut concussions down in training camp by 10 percent if one player wears the Guardian Cap and 20 percent if each player is wearing one.

Saleh added another benefit, explaining that quarterbacks may avoid hand injuries or broken fingers when their hands hit the helmets of linemen who are wearing the padded shells on the follow-through with their passes.

But that doesn’t mean Saleh is throwing his support behind the Guardian Caps any time soon.