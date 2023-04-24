The Winnipeg Jets fell behind the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday. Unfortunately, if Winnipeg wants to come back in this series, they’ll have to do it without their best defenseman.

Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey will miss the rest of this first-round series, as confirmed by Winnipeg head coach Rick Bowness. The injury occurred in the first period of Saturday’s contest.

“He’s got a lower body and he’s done for the series,” Bowness told the media. “Now, when we get into next week, I’ll be able to give you a better answer (about timeline going forward). I just know he’s done for the series.”

This is a crushing loss for the Jets as Morrissey is having the season of his life. He set an NHL career high with 76 points this season and is certainly a candidate for the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenseman.

Bowness said that while this is a major loss, it is a case of “next man up” for Winnipeg. It’s a big hole, but we played the rest of the game without him and scored four, so we’re going to have to find a way to play the rest of the series without him because this series is far from over,” he said.

The Jets trail 2-1 in the series after a crushing double-overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday. Winnipeg has a chance to even the series on Monday when Game 4 takes place in Winnipeg. The series then shifts back to Vegas for Game 5 on Thursday.