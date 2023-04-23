It’s one thing to go on the road in the Stanley Cup playoffs and pick up a go-ahead win in the series, but it’s quite another thing to do it in double overtime after after blowing a 3-goal lead in the third period. That’s just what the Vegas Golden Knights did in their 5-4 triumph over the Winnipeg Jets.

Howden’s reaction to Ammo’s goal is everything 🤌 pic.twitter.com/TFgaFrwETN — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 23, 2023

Smiles all around 😀😃😄😁 pic.twitter.com/VEeyjuceRa — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 23, 2023

Michael Amadio scored the game-winner 3:40 into the second extra session, and it gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series. While the Golden Knights were celebrating with fervor after the game, the game nearly turned into a disaster.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

THE JETS TIE THE GAME WITH 21.9 SECONDS LEFT!!! PANDEMONIUM IN WINNIPEG 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NNUUOeNRce — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 22, 2023

The Jets entered the 3rd period trailing 4-1, but goals by Nino Niederreiter, Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry allowed them to tie the game and send it into overtime. Lowry’s goal came with 22 seconds remaining in the game and sent the Jets crowd into a frenzy.

The Golden Knights had played a near-perfect road game through the first 40 minutes. They attacked the Winnipeg net throughout the game, and they were able to jump out to an early lead as Chandler Stephenson scored after less than 3 minutes of play in the first period. Jack Eichel extended the lead to 2-0 at the 6:18 mark of the first hen he scored on a slap shot during a Vegas power play.

Eichel scored another power play goal early in the second period and Keegan Kolesar appeared to give the Golden Knights complete control of the game and a 4-1 lead later in the second period.

The Golden Knights called game when Amadio jumped on Dylan Sandberg’s clearing attempt and fired the winner over Winnipeg goalie Connor Heelebuyck’s glove hand.